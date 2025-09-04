Willie Nelson Keeps Merle Haggard’s Spirit Alive With ‘Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle’ Album

Often considered one of the most influential singers in country music, Merle Haggard solidified his legacy in the genre thanks to songs like “The Fightin’ Side of Me” and “The Bottle Let Me Down.” Throughout his career, the icon landed in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Nothing short of a legend, the singer sadly passed away on his 79th birthday in April 2016. Although nearly a decade ago, Haggard’s legacy remains an inspiration thanks to stars like Willie Nelson always remembering the talent he brought to the stage.

On Friday, November 7th, Nelson will release his new album Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle. Instead of the album featuring new songs from Nelson, the album will shine a light on the career of Haggard. Featuring 11 songs, the outlaw country star will cover hits like “Silver Wings”, “Mama Tried”, and “Somewhere Between.” Looking at the full list of songs, the album included:

1. Workin’ Man Blues 2. Silver Wings 3. Tonight The Bottle Let Me Down 4. Today I Started Loving You Again 5. Swinging Doors 6. Okie From Muskogee 7. Mama Tried 8. I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink 9. Somewhere Between 10. If We Make It Through December 11. Ramblin’ Fever

Willie Nelson Offers A Taste With “Workin’ Man Blues”

Although a tribute to Haggard, Nelson had the honor of working with the singer in the past. They collaborated on albums like Django and Jimmie, Pancho and Lefty, and Last Of The Breed.

Excited for the new album, Nelson decided to drop the cover of “Workin’ Man Blues” a little early. Already gaining thousands of views, fans offered high praise, writing, “Making Texas proud for over 6 decades! Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Willie Nelson!” Another fan added, “I think this is now my favorite version of this great song! Willie and Trigger sound great! Thank you, Willie!!!

With Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Nelson not only honors his longtime friend but also ensures that Haggard’s songs continue to resonate with new generations of country fans.

