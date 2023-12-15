Unplugged for Tennessee Tornado Benefit Concert to Feature HARDY, Chayce Beckham, and More

Last Saturday (December 9) tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee in a freak outbreak of severe weather. The storms tragically killed six people and injured 83 more. Additionally, the storms destroyed homes, businesses, and other properties. They also left many homes and businesses without power. Now, several of Music City’s biggest names are stepping up to give back. Unplugged for Tennessee, a benefit concert for tornado relief will take place this Sunday (December 17) at Nashville’s Exit/In.

Unplugged for Tennessee will feature 11 local artists. The lineup includes HARDY, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Dylan Marlowe, Chayce Beckham, Abby Anderson, Graham Barham, Trey Lewis, and Jay Allen. Country music industry veteran Benji Chord will host the event.

All proceeds from Unplugged for Tennessee will go to Red Cross Tennessee and Hands On Nashville to assist those affected by last weekend’s storms. According to the venue’s website, tickets for the charity event are sold out. However, those who still wish to help have options.

Media Farm Agency will produce the event. Matt Wilson, founder of the agency spoke about the benefit in a statement. “Nashville always seems to find a way to heal and come together after a tragedy,” he said. Then, he added, “Music is a universal part of the healing process in our city. This benefit came together extremely fast, thanks to the help of our team and our great friends that wanted to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the storms. We are so thankful for the artists who volunteered so quickly to help donate their time and talent for such a worthy cause.”

Getting Behind Unplugged for Tennessee

The benefit concert is only a couple of days away and tickets are gone. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get behind the benefit’s cause. Red Cross Tennessee and Hands on Nashville are accepting donations.

Those who want to help can make monetary donations to both the Tennessee Region Red Cross and Hands on Nashville. Additionally, Hands on Nashville is looking for volunteers to help with tornado relief on the ground. The organization invited individuals to donate in both Clarksville and Nashville.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images