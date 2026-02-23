Kelly Clarkson Reveals the New Rule on ‘The Voice’ That’s Making Her “Nervous”

The Voice is trying something new for season 29. On The Voice: Battle of Champions, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will serve as the show’s first-ever three-coach panel.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dropping from four coaches to three isn’t the season’s only change. The rulebook is also getting an update this time around.

While the audience at home typically gets to vote for their favorite contestants during the live portion of the show, that won’t be the case on season 29. Instead, a live, in-house audience of super fans and former contestants will be voting during the Semifinals and Finals.

“It is cool to kind of get the live feedback,” Clarkson said in a roundtable interview, according to TV Insider. “It’s different on TV than when you’re in the room, which I tell my mother every time because she doesn’t understand a lot of my decisions. I have to tell her the energy in the room is different, it sounds different.”

“It’s a different thing when you watch someone live and you’re listening to them on a record,” she added. “So I’m excited about that, but I’m also nervous about that.”

Clarkson noted that her nerves stem from the “tricky” unknowns the new system presents. Legend agreed, calling the new format a “scientific experiment.”

“That, I think, is going to change everything,” Clarkson said.

The Voice Coaches React to Smaller Season 29 Panel

During a press junket, the season 29 coaches revealed that they’re liking have only three people on the panel.

“I love it, I love it so much. There’s not a fourth person all the way down there,” Levine said. “I think the rapport is better because we all know each other obviously, so that helps, but the flow of everything is so much easier. It feels like less of an assembly line, [and more] kind of hanging out on weird chairs.”

Legend agreed, stating, “We’re so comfortable with each other, and the whole vibe has been just super comfortable the whole time.”

“Everybody’s super good, everybody’s really good at coaching, good at pitching, good at convincing people to come to their team,” Legend added. “Every aspect of the show, the level of competition is elevated.”

Season 29 of The Voice will premiere Feb. 23 on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC