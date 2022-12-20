Usher Adds Dates to 2023 Las Vegas Residency

Usher is going to see a lot more of Las Vegas.

Due to popular demand, the superstar has added three dates in February and March to his 2023 My Way: The Las Vegas Residency. He’ll headline the Dolby Live at Park MGM on February 24 and 25 and March 1, in addition to the previously announced 25 shows that run from March through July. Limited tickets are available.

The show is named after his multi-platinum 1997 album, My Way, the title track reaching No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart and the top five on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Rhythmic charts. Usher launched another residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2022, with several sold-out shows in July, August, September, and October.

The eight-time Grammy winner says it “took a lifetime” to put the show together. “I’m kind of collecting from all of those experiences,” he previously told TODAY about the early days of his career. “You can’t have a career of 30-some-odd years and not celebrate all of the hits. The hardest problem is selecting them.”

A clip advertising the new shows includes snippets of a handful of hits including “DJ Got Us Falling in Love,” “Yeah” and “OMG.” “I wanted to offer something that is just about joy and fun in this time of my life,” he explains of the intent of the residency.

Tickets for the three new dates go on sale Friday (Dec. 23) at 1 p.m. ET. Presale tickets are available to members of Usher’s fan community on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 1 p.m. ET and ending on Thursday (Dec. 22). The full schedule is below:

February 2023: 24, 25

March 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

June 2023: 28

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen