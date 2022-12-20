Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Talk New Album, Country Music

In a new interview, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss talked about the possibility of making a third album. Famously the duo’s first, Raising Sands, came out in 2007 and earned them a Grammy for Album of the Year. They then waited some 14 years to release Raise the Roof in 2021, which earned them three more Grammy nominations at the upcoming awards show.

Now, though, it seems they know time is an issue and they might as well get to the new work while they can, says Plant.

Speaking to Billboard, Plant, the famous Led Zeppelin frontman turned country duet partner, and Krauss, the bona fide country star, talked about a wide range of topics.

“I can’t see any reason why not,” said Plant, talking about the prospect of a new record, before adding, “I suppose if we wait another 14 years it could be a bit dicey for me, to be honest. I might find it a little bit difficult hitting a top C—but we can say it really works well, and we enjoy each other and that’s a great thing, so it seems like a great idea.”

Of the Grammy nominations, Plant, 74, says he’s happy for them, even if being in the country category is funny for him. To date, he has eight wins and 18 nominations.

“The idea of us being considered to be a country duet is fascinating,” Plant said. “The thing is, a nomination is a nomination—the very fact that it’s been recognized that we’ve had a good time is more than I could imagine. I didn’t get many Grammys, so to be nominated as a country duet is out of my normal radar. It’s great.”

Krauss, 51, says she likes the challenge that their partnership offers.

“He always changes in those tunes, night to night, and it keeps me on my toes,” she shared. “I was listening to a show we did in Red Rocks, and the differences and changes in the tunes night to night— the show sounds so good, Robert. It’s just fun, because they really evolve, and it’s a much different environment than what I grew up doing, which is very regimented harmony singing where the whole gig is perfecting it. Like, you don’t go to prom because you’re working on your harmony. This is just a totally different animal, and I just love the way the tunes have changed, even throughout this past summer.”

Plant says it took so long to get back together with Krauss after their first album because of other projects and life getting in the way.

“So when we left Raising Sand and said a tearful farewell, we went on to do other projects. And if I’d finish something and I was really looking forward to doing something fresh, maybe Alison was in the middle of one of her projects, and that’s how it was,” Plant reveals. “It was no negotiation except for with the calendar and with time. I also had been on the road a lot with my friends, Sensational Spaceshifters, and this [project with Alison] was just promising to be—offering to be—a totally different experience, or a different feel. I really wanted to get back to it. I love it.”