Usher Extends My Way Las Vegas Residency

Usher is heading back to Las Vegas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency has been extended again with 15 new dates taking place in June and October 2023 at the Park MGM on June 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, and 29 and October 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Saturday (Feb. 25) at 1 p.m. ET, with fan pre-sale tickets available on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 1 p.m. ET until Friday (Feb. 24) at the same time. They join previously announced shows in February, March, April, June, and July, all of which are on sale now.

“Yeah man…It’s that time again!” Usher writes on Instagram. “VEGAS, I’m back! By popular demand, I’ve added 15 NEW shows to my Vegas Residency through October 2023!”

The hit singer launched Usher: The Las Vegas Residency in 2022 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and later moved to Park MGM. It’s named after his 1997 album, My Way, which spent three weeks at the peak of the Billboard Top RYB/Hip-Hop Albums chart and peaked at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200. It’s since been certified seven times platinum by the RIAA in the U.S. The title track was released as a single in 1998, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“I decided to name the residency after that because I just feel renewed, I feel like a new surge of energy and inspiration,” Usher shares with You Know I Got Soul. “I am shocked and excited about the way people are showing up the way they are and it’s sold out and people are enjoying those older songs…I’m literally pushing my classic records and able to introduce my older fans to the emotions and feelings they had at that time, and maybe even intrigue younger people to check me out and be inspired by what I’m doing and have an experience they may not necessarily have ever had or felt.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM/Courtesy of KF Publicity