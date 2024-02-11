What Time Does Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Begin? How Long Will It Last?

With the Super Bowl just hours away, both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers run through last-minute preparations before taking the field. For the Chiefs, they look to continue their dominance over the NFL with yet another Super Bowl win. But first, they must compete against the 49ers who are looking to quarterback Brock Purdy to lead them to victory. While fans are excited about the historic matchup, the halftime show has taken on a life of its own as Usher has teased a memorable performance over the last few months. With rumors swirling around the artist and who will accompany him during his performance, here are the details surrounding when to watch Usher and the special guests he brought.

With the Super Bowl kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, the game will last around three and a half hours. Keeping that in mind, the halftime show won’t start until the first two quarters are over. Taking around 90 minutes to complete, Usher is looking to appear around 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. While both teams discuss their game plan going into the last two quarters, Usher will supposedly welcome artists like Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and Ludacris to the stage.

While Usher will have to wait until his performance is over to see what fans think about the halftime show, he is already making history before singing a single song. Throughout the years of the Super Bowl, performers received only 13 minutes to entertain those in attendance and viewers at home. But that changed this year thanks to Usher.

How Long With Usher Have To Perform

Speaking about the upcoming halftime show, Usher revealed the NFL granted him 15 minutes. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t explain why, but it’s a funny thing that I was able to do and craft. That was a huge strategic thing that happened between me and my agency.” He added, “It’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there’s the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It’s a lot.”

Not wanting to miss the halftime show, fans can tune in to the CBS broadcast. The NFL has even teamed up with Nickelodeon for more family-friendly coverage of the game. For those who might not have cable, they can stream the performance on Paramount+. And to make it better, Paramount+ is offering a free seven-day trial, which means the entire Super Bowl and halftime show would be FREE.

Don’t miss the Super Bowl and Usher’s halftime show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Pararmount+.

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)