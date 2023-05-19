Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers Announce Fall Tour with Rebirth Brass Band

Legendary bass player Victor Wooten along with his group the Wooten Brothers have announced an upcoming fall tour with the Rebirth Brass Band.

Videos by American Songwriter

The five-time Grammy Award-winning Wooten will be joined by brothers Joseph, Roy, and Regi Wooten on the tour, which kicks off on September 29 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and concludes in Buffalo, New York on October 14.

During his career, Victor Wooten has played with the likes of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones (as a founding member), Chick Corea, Dave Matthews Band, India Arie, Keb’ Mo’, and Cory Wong.

Joseph Wooten has been the keyboardist for the Steve Miller Band and has worked with Whitney Houston, George Clinton, Kenny G, and more. Roy Wooten is also a founding member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Regi is a bass-playing pioneer who has been compared to countless artists from Jimi Hendrix to Chuck Berry.

According to a press statement, “Together The Wooten Brothers bring an uncanny level of experience, originality and expertise to the stage. Playing together since childhood, the formidable group has shared stages with the likes of Curtis Mayfield, The Temptations, Ramsey Lewis, Stephanie Mills, War, and others.”

“Being in a band with my brothers is the best thing for me,” says Victor in a statement. “It’s like a family reunion every time we get together to play. They are my teachers and I feel most at home with them.”

This will be the brothers’ first tour together as a band since the death of their saxophone-playing brother Rudy several years ago. In the next year, The Wooten Brothers will release their first studio album in several decades.

“The music we are working on at the moment is a collection of new and old,” adds Victor. ‘We have songs that were recorded decades ago that have never been heard by anyone. We also have newer music that was recorded over the last year. It will be a nice collection of old and new. With the older music, we want to introduce the world to Rudy, our saxophone-playing brother who passed away in 2010. Be prepared to have your mind blown.”

For tickets, and info, visit HERE. See the full list of tour dates below.

Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers Tour Dates

09/28 – Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse^

09/29 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre^

09/30 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse^

10/01 – Asheville, NC – The Outpost^

10/03 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall^

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl^

10/05 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore^

10/06 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live^

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel^

10/08 – Portland, ME – State Theatre^

10/10 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground^

10/11 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues^

10/12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – FM Kirby Center^

10/13 – Roanoke, VA – TBA

10/14 – Buffalo, NY – TBA

Photo by Steven Parke / Victor Lap Media