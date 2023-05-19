Kelly Clarkson Shares New Summery Single “favorite kind of high”

Kelly Clarkson—talk show host, The Voice coach, American Idol winner, and Grammy Award-winning artist—released her newest single, the summery, “favorite kind of high.”

The new song, and accompanying live video, portends Clarkson’s new album, chemistry, which is set to release on June 23 via Atlantic Records. Clarkson’s “favorite kind of high” comes on the heels of her latest two singles, “mine” and “me,” rleased last in April.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling,” Clarkson said of the new single in a statement. “It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Clarkson also has a residency in Las Vegas coming up, chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, which opens on July 28 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

To date, the Texas-born Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. She won the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002. Her new album is her latest since her LP, Meaning of Life, in 2017 and the 2021 LP When Christmas Comes Around.

Check out the new song and track list below.

chemistry track list:

1. skip this part

2. mine

3. high road

4. me

5. down to you

6. chemistry

7. favorite kind of high

8. magic

9. lighthouse

10. rock hudson

11. my mistake

12. red flag collector

13. i hate love (feat. Steve Martin)

14. that’s right (feat. Sheila E.)

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal