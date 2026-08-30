Vince Gill Struggles to Keep His Composure During Heartbreaking Dolly Parton Tribute as His Band Wipes Away Tears

Vince Gill paid tearful tribute to Dolly Parton. During his recent show in Kansas City, which came just days after Parton died, Gill performed “I Will Always Love You” in her memory.

Gill was emotional as he sang the track, and he wasn’t the only one. Members of Gill’s band were seen wiping away tears throughout his time on stage.

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At the conclusion of the song, the audience offered enthusiastic applause. Gill simply stepped back from his mic, put his hand on his chest, and bowed his head in thanks in response to the love.

Gill and Parton have a friendship that goes back years. In fact, the pair recorded a striped back duet version of “I Will Always Love You” in 1995.

That same year, Gill and Parton performed their version of the song at the CMA Awards. Following Parton’s death, Gill shared a clip of that performance on Instagram.

“We are all crushed here at our house,” Gill wrote alongside the video. “One of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard was when Dolly and I sang that last note of ‘I Will Always Love You’ the year we performed it on the CMA Awards.”

What to Know About Dolly Parton

Parton died on Aug. 25 after a short battle with cancer. She was 80. Following her death, the “Jolene” singer’s team revealed that there are still many Parton-related projects in the works.

“Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come,” Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, said. “… If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

Among the forthcoming projects are Parton’s Nashville hotel and museum, as well as jewelry, pet, and home products.

A Parton-themed avatar show is also in the works. Additionally, a documentary on Parton’s Broadway musical, a biopic, a docuseries, a scripted series, and a Billy The Kid animated series are all in the pipeline.

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