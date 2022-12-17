Watch: 10-Year-Old Girl Crushes Cover of Slipknot Song, “The Heretic Anthem”

The kids are alright—and watch out Corey Taylor.

In a video on Youtube, a ten-year-old singer, Zoë Franziska, took on Taylor’s role as frontperson on a cover of the Slipknot tune “The Heretic Anthem.”

Zoë’s backing band is comprised of young musicians aged seven through 17. And the song comes from Slipknot’s 2001 LP, Iowa. The video is produced by the O’Keefe Music Foundation, which helps student musicians get seen by a global audience.

Sing’s Zoë, If you’re 555, then I’m 666 after the group is introduced by an adorable four-year-old.

Energy abounds in the performance and Zoë can rage with the best of them. Watch out, you might start a mosh pit in your living room as the kids smash trash cans, take baseball bats to kegs and wheelbarrows, and more.

Backing Zoë is 12-year-old guitar player Xander Markewich, who crushes his job, shredding like a five-alarm fire. There is also a gang of youngsters helping with the bedlam, as well.

This isn’t the first time Zoë has rocked the mic on a metal tune. She’s also recorded a rendition of Korn’s “Freak on a Leash” in a video that has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Check out the video for “The Heretic Anthem” below.

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns