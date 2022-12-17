Beyoncé to Host Secret Los Angeles Shows Tonight, Tomorrow

Beyoncé has announced two secret “Club Renaissance” shows in Las Vegas for this weekend.

The two-night show is set to commence at an as-of-yet undisclosed location in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18.

So far, no one knows exactly what Club Renaissance is, but the occasion is reportedly being hosted by Amazon Music and Parkwood. Some of the night is believed to be dedicated to a listening session of the singer’s latest mega-hit album, Renaissance.

Tickets for the two-night show were made available to fans for free on Thursday and were listed to one per person with a 21-plus age limit. You might be surprised but tickets are already sold out.

The location of the event is said to be made clear to guests ahead of the first show on Saturday.

The singer, who is now tied for the most Grammy nominations (with her husband Jay Z), has previously held private Club Renaissance events in New York City closer to the release of her seminal pop LP. At that time, the guest list included famed rapper Kendrick Lamar, Donald Glover, and Chloe Bailey.

Renaissance is Queen B’s seventh studio album to date, dropping earlier this year in July. Beyoncé is thought to be heading out on a massive stadium tour later this summer in 2023.

Stay tuned to American Songwriter for more details as they come in regarding the secret shows and Beyoncé’s forthcoming tour.

Photo by Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment