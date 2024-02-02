Watch ‘American Idol’ Contestant Reunite with Birth Family Mid-Audition in Emotional Video

American Idol certainly knows how to amp up the emotions from time to time. Take one contestant’s story from the upcoming season. They reunited with their birth family for the first time during the middle of an audition.

Contestant McKenna Breinholt, a Gilbert, Arizona native, is the latest hopeful on the show hoping to score her golden ticket to Hollywood. Appearing before judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, Breinholt opened up about her life’s story — cue dramatic flashback.

While Breinholt’s parents aren’t musically inclined, the contestant revealed that she was adopted. The American Idol contestant grew up not knowing her birth family. However, she realized she had been adopted at a young age. When she turned 21, Breinholt decided to try to reconnect with her birth family.

Unfortunately, Breinholt’s birth mother passed away. However, she did reconnect with several members of her birth family, talking to them over FaceTime. She never had the chance to meet them in person, so what better way than on American Idol.

Breinholt planned to meet her birth family several weeks after the audition. But Breinholt’s adopted parents had a surprise for her. They invited Breinholt’s birth family out to watch her audition and be there for her.

‘American Idol’ Contestant Meets Family for First Time

Breinholt chose to sing a emotion rendition of “There Was Jesus” by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton. She pulled a double duty, singing and performing on the piano. While the judge’s praised Breinholt, they asked her to bring her family in for the final judgment.

Opening the door, Breinholt came face to face with her birth family for the first time. The singer was overcome with emotion, doubling over in tears of joy. Even the judges could feel the emotion as Perry ended up in tears herself.

The sneak peek cuts out before viewers find out if Breinholt makes it to Hollywood. However, based on her talent and story, it’s likely the judges give her a Golden Ticket.

It’s certainly a season of homecomings for American Idol. As part of the season, the judges are visiting their hometowns. Just recently Bryan had the chance to show fellow judges around his hometown.

“Just like Dorothy, we all know there really is no place like home – and Idol cannot wait to share the judges’ special hometowns with our viewers – and show off the talent from each of the places they call home,” host Ryan Seacrest explained.

[Image via American Idol]