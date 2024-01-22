Billy Joel Releasing New Song “Turn the Lights Back On”; Fans React: “Why Am I Bawling?”

Billy Joel has confirmed that he indeed is planning to release some brand-new music for the first time in more than 16 years. The Piano Man revealed in a message posted on his official website that he’ll be issuing a new single titled “Turn the Lights Back On” on February 1.

The track will be available as a limited-edition vinyl single, as well as via all digital service providers. Joel also plans to release an accompanying lyric video that will be posted on his official YouTube channel. The song was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Freddy Wexler, who co-wrote the tune with Joel, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector.

You can pre-order the “Turn the Lights Back On” vinyl disc at Joel’s online store, and pre-save the digital track now.

Prior to the announcement, Joel teased the news by posting a cryptic message on his social media sites that read, “Did I wait too long?” As it turns out, the phrase is part of a line in the song: “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?”

You can check out a video clip featuring of a brief preview “Turn the Lights Back On” at Joel’s YouTube channel and social. In the clip, we see a glimpse of a handwritten lyric sheet for the song, followed by Joel playing a melancholy piano line in a darkened room. The single’s cover art also has been unveiled at Joel’s website.

Fans React to News of “Turn the Lights Back On”

The announcement of Joel’s new song has inspired some excited social-media comments from fans on Instagram.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this (mostly because Billy has not released new music in my lifetime),” one fan wrote.

Another posted a note that reads, “best news ever! i can’t believe i get to experience a brand new Billy Joel song after all these years hearing that it wasn’t happening lol.”

A third fan wrote, “Why am I bawling and haven’t even heard it yet?!!!!!!!!!! Omg I’m so excited.”

Joel’s Most Recent Previous Releases

Joel actually hasn’t released new song since December 2007, when he issued the track “Christmas in Fallujah.” The track, which featured vocals by singer/songwriter Cass Dillon, raised money for the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops. Earlier that year, Joel released a tune titled “All My Life,” which he wrote as an anniversary gift for his then-wife Katie Lee.

Joel’s most recent full-length studio album since Fantasies and Delusions in 1993. The record featured a collection of original instrumental classical compositions.

Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

2024 already had been set to be a very busy year for Joel. The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be winding down his long-running monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 25.

He also has headlining shows scheduled in Tokyo, Seattle, Denver, and Cardiff, U.K. In addition, Joel will be playing two co-headlining concerts each with Sting and Stevie Nicks. Check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

