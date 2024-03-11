Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, March 11, 2024?

American Idol fans are already debating who will win the competition and who will go home. If you regularly watch the show, you’re probably wondering if there’s a new episode tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

Unfortunately for Idol fans, there’s no new episode tonight, March 11. Just as the show didn’t air last night, Sunday, March 10, American Idol is taking the week off. Fans can thank the Academy Awards for throwing off the show’s schedule. With the Oscars airing this week, viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the show.

Fortunately, it’s not too long of a sabbatical. A new episode of American Idol will air on Sunday, March 17, 2024. It will air at its regular time of 8 p.m. ET.

‘American Idol’ Judges Talk Friendship

Many viewers arguably tune into the latest rendition of American Idol for the chemistry between judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry. The trio have been the face of the show for years now. “We can actually say things to each other and not take it personal,” Richie told USA TODAY. “The first season, we were all kind of tiptoeing around, (making) sure ‘I don’t want to offend you. You don’t want to offend me.’”

“I think the only person that talks to Lionel like I do is his daughter,” Perry added.

The judges feel so comfortable with each other that they don’t mind sharing each other’s annoying habits. Speaking with ET, Bryan explains that Perry is a snack thief. “Katy chooses to have a healthy snack box, but she also chooses to eat all the unhealthy stuff out of my unhealthy snack box,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perry said that Bryan has a lot of body noises that the cameras don’t pick up. “Luke likes to make a lot of bodily function noises,” Perry shared. “I don’t think those are annoying. A lot of men in my life have done that.”

Still, Perry’s judges and fans are likely sad because Perry plans to leave the show after this season. She announced her departure to focus on music.

“This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio… so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” Perry said.”I mean, I love Idol so much,” said Perry, who joined season 16 of Idol back in March 2018. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

[Photo via YouTube]