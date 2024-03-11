Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, March 11, 2024?

The Voice continues to heat up as coaches round out the rest of their teams. The blind auditions only have a couple of nights left. If you regularly watch the show, you probably wonder if The Voice is new tonight.

The Voice will air a new episode tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show typically airs new episodes on Mondays and also on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. If you missed an episode or prefer to stream, then you catch the episode the next day on Peacock.

This season’s judges include Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper all competing to put their singers through to the finals. While there is still plenty of talent to come, the show has already seen some heavy contenders on stage.

‘The Voice’ Competition Heats Up

Kamalei Kawa’a made Chance the Rapper turn his chair with a moving rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.” Chance said, “[That performance] brought something out of me. It’s a very radical song, and it means a lot to all oppressed peoples around the world. I think having you on here, representing Pacific Islanders, indigenous people, Hawaiians, people around the world, I think it’s really important for the show to have.”

In another performance, former Kidz Bop singer William Alexander moved McEntire to tears with his performance of Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings.” She said, “When I sing a song and I’m thinking about my mama… I start gasping and then I can’t sing anymore. You’re gonna have somebody with you all the time…I thought you did a great job, your voice is a beautiful gift.”

Newcomers Dan+Shay and returning Chance the Rapper opened up about their experience on the show already.

“It’s changed everything for us,” Shay Mooney told ET. “I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it’s been an amazing experience.”

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper opened up about competing against an entirely new group of judges. However, he said he does miss Blake Shelton being on the show.

“I’ve always just admired John and he’s helped me in so many different ways,” he reflected. “To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew… I do miss Blake, but it’s just cool to be back in the building.”

[Photo by The Voice/NBC on YouTube]