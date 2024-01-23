Watch Charles Wesley Godwin Honor Turnpike Troubadours With Acoustic Cover of “Down Here”

Charles Wesley Godwin gets much praise for his songwriting ability. All one has to do is put on one of his albums or pull up songs like “Cranes of Potter,” “Shrinks and Pills,” or “The Flood” to see why. However, CWG is a multitalented individual. He can also sing and play guitar with the best of them. He regularly proves that by sharing acoustic covers on social media. Recently, he posted a cover of a Turnpike Troubadours song.

Videos by American Songwriter

Godwin and his band opened for Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell for two nights in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Before the second show on Saturday (January 20), he posted a cover of “Down Here” by Turnpike Troubadours. In the caption, he explained what the song and the band mean to him.

“Down Here” by Turnpike Troubadours @TpTroubadours and the words of Evan Felker got me through a lot of hard times. Ain’t nothing wrong with going back home to lick your wounds if the world knocks you down. Enjoy! And if you’re in OKC, see you tonight for round two with… pic.twitter.com/k7rsf5Jiue — Charles Wesley Godwin (@CharlesWesleyG) January 20, 2024

[See Charles Wesley Godwin Live: Get Tickets While They Last]

“Turnpike Troubadours and the words of Evan Felker got me through a lot of hard times,” he wrote. “Ain’t nothing wrong with going back home to lick your wounds if the world knocks you down,” he added, referencing the theme of the song. Then, he plugged that night’s show. “Enjoy! And if you’re in OKC, see you tonight for round two with Turnpike and Jason Isbell.”

After his two-show run with Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell, Godwin will take a break from touring. Then, he’ll be back on the road in March and will be playing shows until October. He’ll be playing headlining dates and festivals as well as opening for country superstar Luke Combs. See the full list of dates below.

03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse

03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National

04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall

04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage

04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival

04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater

04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs

04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee

04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection

04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live

04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up

04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre

04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival

05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs

05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs

05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival

06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky

07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs

08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest

08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival

Featured Image: YouTube

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission