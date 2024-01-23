Watch Charles Wesley Godwin Honor Turnpike Troubadours With Acoustic Cover of “Down Here”

Charles Wesley Godwin gets much praise for his songwriting ability. All one has to do is put on one of his albums or pull up songs like “Cranes of Potter,” “Shrinks and Pills,” or “The Flood” to see why. However, CWG is a multitalented individual. He can also sing and play guitar with the best of them. He regularly proves that by sharing acoustic covers on social media. Recently, he posted a cover of a Turnpike Troubadours song.
Videos by American Songwriter
Godwin and his band opened for Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell for two nights in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Before the second show on Saturday (January 20), he posted a cover of “Down Here” by Turnpike Troubadours. In the caption, he explained what the song and the band mean to him.
[See Charles Wesley Godwin Live: Get Tickets While They Last]
“Turnpike Troubadours and the words of Evan Felker got me through a lot of hard times,” he wrote. “Ain’t nothing wrong with going back home to lick your wounds if the world knocks you down,” he added, referencing the theme of the song. Then, he plugged that night’s show. “Enjoy! And if you’re in OKC, see you tonight for round two with Turnpike and Jason Isbell.”
Charles Wesley Godwin 2024 Tour Dates
After his two-show run with Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell, Godwin will take a break from touring. Then, he’ll be back on the road in March and will be playing shows until October. He’ll be playing headlining dates and festivals as well as opening for country superstar Luke Combs. See the full list of dates below.
- 03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse
- 03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels
- 04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National
- 04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall
- 04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage
- 04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival
- 04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater
- 04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee
- 04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection
- 04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
- 04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live
- 04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up
- 04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre
- 04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival
- 05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival
- 06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- 07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky
- 07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest
- 08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival
Featured Image: YouTube
If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission