Toby Keith’s Mom Riffs With Fans on Stage During His Last Performances

Before Toby Keith took over country music with songs like “Beer for My Horse” and released 19 studio albums, he was just a kid born in Clinton, Oklahoma. While the singer has millions of fans all over the world and eventually received the National Medal of Arts, his first fan happened to be his mother, Carolyn Joan Covel, who remembered the country legend first showing interest in music. Watching her son completely dominate the music industry over the decades, she was even on hand during one of his last performances.

With Keith passing away on Monday, celebrities and singers from all genres took a moment to remember the country star. Sending love and support for his family, a video surfaced showing one of his last performances in Las Vegas. In December, Keith held three sold-out shows in Las Vegas. Although he still battled stomach cancer, the singer didn’t let that hinder him from putting on a memorable performance. During his show on December 12, the country star decided to take a moment and introduce fans to his mother.

Carrie Underwood Remembers Toby Keith

Bringing her on stage, the crowd erupted into cheers as Keith advised his mother to tell them to “go to hell.” Having a little bit of fun, the singer’s mother did just that. With the footage of the special moment being one of his last times on stage, fans filled the comment section with love, writing, “Toby, thanks for all you did and the awesome music. Prayers for this woman and the rest of his family and loved ones.” Another person added, “My heart breaks for her losing her son. Loved that he loved our country and us(our), military ppl/families.”

Besides fans remembering Keith, numerous singers like Carrie Underwood also took a moment to remember the singer. She posted on social media, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

