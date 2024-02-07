Blake Shelton Thanks Toby Keith With Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Country Legend

Just like the rest of the country world, Blake Shelton was rocked by the death of Toby Keith. The country legend passed away at 62 following a battle with stomach cancer.

Taking to social media, several of Keith’s colleagues commemorated and remembered the singer, Shelton included. On social media, Shelton poured one out for his friend and thanked him for always being an inspiration.

Shelton wrote, “Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith.”

Speaking at the People’s Choice Country Awards (via Fox News), Shelton reflected on touring with Keith during the early days of Shelton’s career. He was the opening act for Keith’s Shock’N Y’all Tour.

“They say your big break comes when you sign a record deal or your first song comes out. And for me, one of those things was to get the chance to open for Toby Keith,” Shelton said. “Back when I was a new artist, I got the chance to go out on the road with Toby and then, night after night, 20,000 fans showed up to see Toby perform, and he kept them fat and happy.”

Blake Shelton Reflects on Toby Keith

Shelton and Keith also liked to get under each others skin. For instance, Shelton remembered a particular exchange after an award show.

“I remember one night, it was after an award show,” Shelton said. “And Toby had been up for like four or five awards and, man, he didn’t win crap that night. I was talking to him after that, and I had the nerve — I was so excited to be able to get under his skin — I said, ‘Man, Toby, if I ever make it big enough one day and I get nominated for some awards, I hope it’s against you.’

Shelton continued, “I swear, Toby looked at me and he said, ‘You know why I brought you out on tour with me?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he goes, ‘I wanted to prove to this industry that I don’t really need an opening act.'”

Still, Keith and Shelton ended up becoming thick as thieves as they say.

He continued, “Global country superstar, award-winning singer/songwriter, devoted and beloved activist, business powerhouse, Toby Keith is a multi-dimensional artist like no other…A global mega star, a man of the people, and a genuine inspiration, Toby Keith is a true country icon.”

[Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]