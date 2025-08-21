Watch David Gilmour’s Emotive Performance of “Luck and Strange,” from His Upcoming Concert Film ‘Live at the Circus Maximus’

David Gilmour has offered another preview from his upcoming concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, a performance of the title track from his 2024 solo album, Luck and Strange. As previously reported, the movie was filmed at one of six sold-out shows the longtime Pink Floyd singer/guitarist played at the ancient Roman venue in September and October 2024 during his tour supporting Luck and Strange.

The “Luck and Strange” performance showcased Gilmour’s emotive guitar licks and strong lead vocals, including a segment where he belted out an impressive falsetto part. David was accompanied by longtime bassist Guy Pratt, as well as keyboardists Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry, guitarist Ben Worsley, drummer Adam Betts, and backing singers Louise Marshall and sisters Charley and Hattie Webb. Hattie Webb also contributed harp to the performance, while Worsley delivered some fabulous lead licks as well.

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome will premiere on September 17 in select cinemas and IMAX theaters around the world. Tickets for the screenings are on sale now at DavidGilmour.film. The movie will have a limited theatrical run before it’s October 17 release on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital video.

The concert featured Gilmour playing a 22-song set that included nearly every song on Luck and Strange, various Pink Floyd classics and deep cuts, and some earlier solo tunes. Gilmour’s backing group also included his child Romany, who sang lead on the Luck and Strange track “Between Two Points.” The movie was directed by David’s longtime collaborator Gavin Elder.

The first preview clip from the movie featured a performance of the 1987 Pink Floyd song “Sorrow.”

More About “Luck and Strange”

“Luck and Strange” is a blues-flavored melodic rock song with a hypnotic groove. Gilmour wrote the music, while his wife and longtime songwriting collaborator Polly Samson penned the lyrics, which are a reflection on mortality.

The studio version of “Luck and Strange” was built around a keyboard part played by late Pink Floyd co-founder Rick Wright. It was recorded during a 2007 jam session in a barn at Gilmour’s U.K. residence. Wright died of lung cancer at age 65 in 2008.

More About the Release of the Concert Film and a Companion Live Album

As mentioned earlier, Live at the Circus Maximus will be released October 17 on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital video. That same day, a live album titled The Luck and Strange Concerts featuring 23 songs culled from various shows on Gilmour’s 2024 tour will be released on multiple formats and in various configurations.

The Blu-ray edition will feature two discs, with the full movie appearing on the first disc. The second Blu-ray will contain multiple high-res audio mixes of The Luck and Strange Concerts album, plus bonus video content.

The video extras include rehearsal performances from tour warm-up shows Gilmour played in Brighton, U.K., and documentaries about the making of Luck and Strange and his concerts in Rome, London, and the U.S. The second Blu-ray also will feature official music videos for several Luck and Strange songs, including the title track, “Between Two Points,” “The Piper’s Call,” and “Dark and Velvet Nights.”

The DVD set will feature three discs that feature the Live at the Circus Maximus film and the same bonus video content included in the Blu-ray edition.

The DVD and Blu-ray sets will both also feature a 24-page booklet.

The Luck and Strange Concerts will be available as a two-CD set, a four-LP vinyl collection, and digitally. Both physical versions will come with a 24-page book.

The album features alternate versions of the same 22 songs that appear in the Live at the Circus Maximus film. It also includes a rendition of the Luck and Strange tune “A Single Spark,” which isn’t featured in the movie.

About The Luck and Strange Concerts Super Deluxe Box Set

A super deluxe box set also will be released on October 17. It will feature all physical formats of Live at the Circus Maximus and The Luck and Strange Concerts (CD, LP, DVD, and Blu-ray). The expansive collection also will come with a 120-page hardback book titled David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live. The book will feature photos taken by Gilmour’s wife and longtime lyricist, Polly Samson, during the tour.

In addition, the box set will be packaged with various memorabilia items, including two postcards, a sheet of black cat stickers, a sheet of stickers featuring the Luck and Strange cover figure, a poster, and more.

You can pre-ordered The Luck and Strange Concerts and Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome collections now.

(Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)