Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 Tonight

Tonight (December 31), Ryan Seacrest will host the legendary New Year’s Eve show previously captained by music icon Dick Clark.

That’s right, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 is tonight and it features some big names in music.

Seacrest, who has hosted the gig since 2006, including some years with Clark until he passed in 2012, will be joined in Times Square in New York City by co-host Liza Koshy. Seacrest, of course, hosts American Idol and co-hosts Live With Kelly and Ryan.

On the West Coast, Ciara will be joining the celebration, this time for prepped segments at Disneyland for Mickey Mouse’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. According to a press statement, it will “commemorate the global impact of Disney’s storytelling, experiences, and fans and set the stage for the next 100 years of Disney magic.”

DJ D-Nice will cohost the countdown from Los Angeles. And Billy Porter will be broadcasting from New Orleans, as he has since 2019.

Ciara will perform from Disney, as will Fitz and the Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lauren Spencer Smith.

The L.A. broadcast will also feature a number of big musical names, including Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

In Times Square, K-pop star J-Hope will hit the stage, as will Duran Duran and New Edition. TikTok star Jax is also slated to perform, including the viral hit, “Victoria’s Secret.”

Watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live on ABC Saturday (December 31) at 8 p.m. ET.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/DCNYRE2017/Getty Images for dcp