Ryan Seacrest Shares Thoughts on Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Exit, Teases What’s in Store for Her Final Episode

Going into the final episodes of American Idol, contestants Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley are preparing for one of the most important performances of their careers. With only one singer becoming the next American Idol, the pressure is at an all-time high. But at the same time, the season finale marks the end for Katy Perry. Announcing her departure from the show a few months ago, fans and judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have enjoyed every moment with the singer. And wanting to make her last show memorable, Ryan Seacrest recently hinted at what fans should expect.

Speaking with ET, Seacrest didn’t give away too many details about what was in store for the season finale. But he did explain how Perry was going to perform. “She’s gonna perform, we’re gonna celebrate her all night.” The festivities won’t end there as he added, “Then afterwards, I eat fish and vegetables — so she’s taking us for steak… It’s a celebratory night, right?”

Taking a trip down memory lane, Seacrest seemed to cherish the time he spent with Perry, admitting, “It’s been a fantastic seven years with her, so sad to see her go. We all know each other very, very well. The judges have such an amazing chemistry but the show, through its existence, has always evolved into the next chapter and we’re gonna do it again.”

Ryan Seacrest Shares His Pick For The Next ‘American Idol’ Judge

Besides Perry leaving American Idol, fans and the judges have wondered who will take her spot next season. Although just rumors, names like Jon Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor, Fantasia Barrino, and even Kelly Clarkson have been mentioned. While just suggestions for now, Richie advocated for Clarkson as he stated, “Not only did I think about it, I slipped important notes. You know what I’m saying, Kelly, we’ve been together a long time.”

As for Seacrest, he seemed to like the idea of Trainor joining American Idol. “She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.” While the judges and host give their picks, only time will tell who American Idol believes should be the newest judge.

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Clear Channel)