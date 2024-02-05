Watch Dua Lipa Get “Intense, Strong, & Dancey” With Jaw-Dropping GRAMMY Performance

Dua Lipa took to the GRAMMYs stage in Los Angeles to perform her new single “Training Season.” She gave an electrifying performance that captivated the audience, balancing on a huge jungle gym and heading into the crowd while beginning her song “Houdini.” The performance featured a spinning contraption of mirrors which complements the song’s official video.

The entire performance was on point, from her vocals, to her dancing, and even her outfit. Her moves were slick and sensual, also mirroring the “Houdini” video. At one point, she laid down and sang from the rotating mirrors, and the camera captured the dramatic moment from above. She definitely earned that standing ovation.

As for her nominations, Dua Lipa is up for two—Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for her Barbie movie hit “Dance the Night.” While she didn’t perform that song, instead focusing on her two recent releases from her forthcoming album, she did speak about her performance on the red carpet beforehand, calling it “Intense, strong and dancey.”

Dua Lipa performing 'Training Season' at the GRAMMYs (2024) pic.twitter.com/BQFNQ11JTx — b (@yesandmedla) February 5, 2024

Dua Lipa Talks “Intense” Performance at the GRAMMYs

On the red carpet before the GRAMMYs, Dua Lipa spoke about her upcoming performance, teasing a little bit about what it would be like. When asked what viewers could expect from her performance, Lipa announced, “We’ve got something special for you guys tonight.”

She continued, “I’m really, really excited about this performance,” and was then asked to describe it in three words. “It’s intense,” she began, then, “it’s strong,” ending with “and it’s dancey,” giving a big smile.

