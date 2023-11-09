Dua Lipa Drops New Single “Houdini,” the First from Her Upcoming 70s Psychedelic-Inspired Album

Dua Lipa dropped a new single tonight with a taste of 70s and 80s electronica along with a haunting dance-heavy music video. The dancers blink in and out of view, disappearing in the wall-to-wall mirrors, as Dua Lipa dances through the group and sings, I come and I go / tell me all the ways you need me / I’m not here for long / catch me or I’ll go Houdini.

The single has a danceable beat reminiscent of 70s and 80s workout videos. There’s a distinct sound that comes from that era of electronica Dua Lipa has tapped into and modernized for this song, and it works well with the simple music video, which has no real storyline but still tells a tale through movement.

Even though she’s said in the past, “I can’t dance. If I try, I’ll trip onstage,” she’s clearly been practicing, as she executes the moves in the video with ease and grace. The song is proving to be a delightful club hit already, as it’s easy to dance to with a clear, addictive hook.

“Houdini” is the first single from Dua Lipa’s recently announced fourth studio album, which is due out sometime in 2024. According to the singer, the new album will be 1970s-inspired, and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala will be featured. So, fans should expect some psychedelic synth and groovy beats. Of Parker’s involvement, she basically confirmed by denial in an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine, saying “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” and looking away with a smile when asked.

In the August interview, Dua Lipa claimed that she wants to include more personal moments in her work, but doesn’t want to give too much away. “I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be? I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way,” she said. “Especially being in the public eye, someone’s always waiting for you to trip or fail or whatever.”

There is no release date for the new album yet, but fans can keep an eye on Dua Lipa’s website and social media for more announcements.

Photo from YouTube