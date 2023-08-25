Dua Lipa Discusses Homophobia, Lizzo, and Her Own Duality

During a recent interview, Dua Lipa talked about homophobia, misogyny, and transphobia, comparing the three. In the same interview, she also discussed her own duality, as well as the harassment allegations against Lizzo, in a fairly subtle way. “There is a lot of duality in me… But it is in this duality that I have found peace,” Lipa told Vogue France.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 28-year-old singer is considered an LGBTQ ally and has a large LGBTQ fanbase. “Homophobia and transphobia are close to misogyny. A lot of people, deep down, are just afraid of themselves,” Dua told the outlet. “The freedom of others confronts them with what they do not have the courage to express. The beauty of a free, true, and proud being paralyzes them.”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Announces Third Studio Album

In 2020, Dua received criticism online for going with Lizzo to a strip club party. Lizzo was later accused of harassment by three of her backup dancers, who claimed they had an uncomfortable experience with the “Truth Hurts” singer at an Amsterdam strip club. Dua was asked about the 2020 incident and hinted at the allegations against Lizzo, without fully addressing it.

“Obviously I am against any exploitation. But I also see that we constantly criticize the choices that women make. We get slut-shamed for everything and anything,” Dua shared. “And before attacking people, who cares about their history? So, for me, it’s super important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are.”

Further in the interview, Dua spoke about her music, which she revealed she does not enjoy listening to in her spare time. “I never listen to my music, she said. “When I work on an album, it goes on repeat, but the second it comes out, I don’t listen to it anymore unless it happens to be on the radio or in a club…”

Dua recently revealed that she will be officially releasing her third studio album in 2024, that Kevin Parker of Tame Impala will be featured on her new 1970s psychedelia-inspired record. “I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be? I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way,” Lipa told New York Times Style Magazine. “Especially being in the public eye, someone’s always waiting for you to trip or fail or whatever.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue