Watch: Jenna Marquis and Claire Heilig Wow Coach Gwen Stefani with Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” During Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’

So far, season 24 of The Voice has delivered some powerhouse vocalists. Now that the Battles are here, those singers are shining even brighter. Last night, October 30, Claire Heilig and Jenna Marquis faced off for Team Gwen.

Marquis and Heilig took the stage to sing “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. Both gave the song their all. However, only one could move on to the Knockouts. In the end, Stefani chose to move forward with Marquis.

Upon making the hard decision, Stefani said, “Jenna, I think you did a great job. So animated, so stylized. You’re only 19 and the fact that you’re already there is just so incredible. The winner of the Battle is going to be Jenna.”

“I had to go with Jenna. She just has so much saturated self-identity. I cannot wait to work with Jenna in the knockouts. I think she has a lot of potential,” Stefani said later.

Last night, Marquis took to social media to celebrate her continued journey on The Voice. The post featured a carousel of photos of Marquis and Heilig alongside a heartfelt caption. “I’m so beyond grateful that I had such an amazing battle partner,” she began. “We literally had the best time with each other and she was so much fun to work with,” Marquis said of her teammate.

“Claire and I are as polar opposite as you can get, so when we found out we were going to be battling we were so confused,” Marquis wrote. However, when they started singing together, she said, it all started to make sense. “Singing ‘Flowers’ was so perfect because it gave both of us wiggle room to show our voice in different ways and that’s exactly what we did.”

She ended her post by sending her love to Heilig and gratitude to Stefani. “Thank you Gwen Stefani for believing in me and sending me through to the Knockout Rounds!! I’m on the moon and I couldn’t be more excited,” she concluded.

The competition will continue to heat up in the coming weeks as the Battles continue and the season draws closer to the Knockout Rounds.

Catch The Voice on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights starting at 8 p.m. EST.

