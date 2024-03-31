‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket Winners Give a Golden Performance of “California Dreamin'”

While many aspiring artists rejoiced when the American Idol judges welcomed them to the show, the audition process marked the beginning of a long road ahead. Convincing judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan was just the start. With a new episode airing tonight, the start of Hollywood Week begins. Although the contestants prepare to perform and make it to the next round, for some – they are enjoying their time in the spotlight after receiving a platinum ticket. But while they are safe from the first round of Hollywood Week, that doesn’t mean they won’t perform.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wanting to prove themselves on the American Idol stage, Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, and Odell Bunton Jr. decided to give a stunning performance of “California Dreamin’”. And with it being Hollywood Week, the song decision seemed perfect. Each given a chance to sing their own section of the song, the trio eventually joined forces to end the classic song with a perfect harmony.

‘American Idol’ Introducers “Idol Arena”

Fans praised the performance of the three contestants, writing, “I absolutely love that each of their solos had a different musical arrangement, and they all were given equal time to showcase their brow raising vocals before coming together to blow the roof off that place while simultaneously snatching at everyone’s scalps and edges!!” Another person added, “Folks, if you haven’t listened to this with a decent headset, I highly recommend it. Wow! The subtleties and control in all of their voices is just as impressive as their power. These three are so far ahead of most of the others that I can’t help but imagine a lot of them are scared stiff watching this.”

[RELATED: From 16 and Pregnant to ‘American Idol,’ Cate Gartner’s Real-Life Lyrics Earn a Standing Ovation]

For this season of American Idol, the producers decided to change Hollywood Week with the addition of Idol Arena. In the arena, all 143 singers will gather with the judges cutting the group to only 56 people. Marking one of the biggest cuts in American Idol history, contestant Emmy Russell said, “I’m a nervous human being, so getting on there is anxious, fighting through it. I did sing a very personal song called ‘Like That’ on guitar. I was really nervous playing that one, but I’m trying to own it a little bit more. You’ll just see a slow incline. I’ll be getting a little stronger.”

(California Dreamin: EPIC Song Ft. Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, & Odell Bunton Jr. – American Idol 2024, n.d.)