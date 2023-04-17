Watch: Katy Perry Joined by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Daughter on Stage

North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has developed quite a habit of dancing. Building a TikTok page collaboratively with her mom, North and Kim share their dancing and adventures with more than 15 million followers. This past weekend, though, North got to show off her moves in front of a live audience.

During a Katy Perry performance Saturday (April 15), North was invited to join the 38-year-old singer to dance with her on stage. In attendance with her mom for Perry’s “PLAY” residency at The Theatre of Resorts World Las Vegas, North got to do some cartwheels on stage with Perry and her background dancers. Additionally, Perry congratulated North on her TikTok success.

“I’m a huge fan of your TikTok,” she told North West. “I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made. You’re a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?”

Before doing so, North asked Perry if she could have her friends join her on stage. So, joined by three of her pals, North stole the show. Afterward, Kim and North got to hang out backstage, where Kardashian showered praises on Perry.

“Honestly, I’m the biggest Katy Perry fan,” Kardashian said in a video that Perry shared on her Instagram. “I’m not just saying that ’cause you’re here.”

In response, Perry jokingly asked if she could be an honorary Kardashian. “If you’re a big fan, can I finally be a sister?” she asked.

“Katy! We don’t even have to change the initial!” Kim replied.

Along with North and Kim, stars like Sia and Paris Hilton were also in attendance and made their way backstage. Perry, Hilton, Kardashian, and Sia all ended up taking pictures and videos together, capping off a fun-filled night in Vegas. Check out some clips of North West and Katy Perry below.

