Watch Lainey Wilson and Terri Clark Sing “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” at Nissan Stadium During CMA Fest

Many of the biggest stars in country music come to Nashville to perform during CMA Fest every year. As a result, the festival is always packed with surprises. For instance, Lainey Wilson surprised the crowd during her set at Nissan Stadium on Saturday night by inviting ‘90s hitmaker Terri Clark to the stage. Together, they performed Clark’s “Poor Poor Pitiful Me.”

“Poor Poor Pitiful Me” has a long history. Warren Zevon wrote and released the song on this 1976 self-titled album. Two years later, Linda Ronstadt had a hit with the song. Then, Clark released it as the lead single from her album Just the Same. It went to No. 1 giving the Canadian country star her second chart topper.

Wilson kicked off her set with her latest single “Hang Tight Honey.” Then, she brought out Clark for “Poor Poor Pitiful Me.” Watch fan shot video of the duet below.

Lainey Wilson and Terri Clark Make a Good Team

The CMA Fest performance wasn’t the first time Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson teamed up for the ‘90s hit. They also sang it together at the Grand Ole Opry last Friday (June 7). Not long after that, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks inducted Wilson into the Opry family.

Those who can’t get enough of these two collaborating are in luck. They recorded the song for Clark’s latest album, a greatest hits collection called Take Two. The collection includes eight of her biggest hits with some of today’s biggest country stars.

“These songs literally changed my life. To now have the chance to say thank you by giving them a new life with some of the hottest artists in much has been one of the most soul-fulfilling experiences of my career,” Clark said about the duets collection.

“The overwhelming feelings of nostalgia this project has brought up for me all came while standing beside some of the greatest acts in the business,” Clark added. “Hearing them sing these songs that I’ve been singing night after night for so many years has been inspiring, humbling, and surreal. The bonuses were the conversations in between recordings and getting to hear them tell me they grew up listening to my music with posters of me on their walls,” she added.

Terri Clark: Take Two is available to stream everywhere now.

