Terri Clark Enlists Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, and More for New Greatest Hits Project

Nineties hitmaker Terri Clark is coming back with a brand-new greatest hits project. However, she’s not coming back alone. Clark is bringing some friends along for the ride. The forthcoming eight-song collection will feature Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, and many more. Terri Clark: Take Two will hit streaming platforms and record store shelves on May 31 via Mercury Nashville/UME.

Videos by American Songwriter

“These songs literally changed my life,” Clark said in a statement. “To no have the chance to say thank you by giving them a new life with some of the hottest artists in music has been one of the most soul-fulfilling experiences of my career,” she added.

[RELATED: 8 Terri Clark Songs Every ’90s Country Fan Knows By Heart]

“We began working on these duet versions over a year ago and the time has come when I finally get to share them with all of you. The overwhelming feelings of nostalgia this project has brought up for me all came while standing beside some of the greatest acts in the business,” Clark said of the project. “Hearing them sing these songs that I’ve been singing night after night for so many years has been inspiring, humbling, and surreal,” she continued. “The bonuses were the conversations in between recordings and getting to hear them tell me they grew up listening to my music with posters of me on their walls. They knew my songs even better than I did. It was a full circle moment I’ll never forget,” she concluded.

Clark shared the first of the reimagined nostalgic hits yesterday (March 29). Listen to her and Ashley McBryde perform “Better Things to Do” below.

Clark Picks the Perfect Starting Point

“Better Things to Do” isn’t the first song on the upcoming album. However, it is the perfect song to release as the first taste of the project. Written by Clark, Tom Shapiro, and Chris Waters, the song was her debut single.

“Better Things to Do” introduced the Canadian country singer to the genre and the fans responded. It went to No. 3 on the Billboard country chart. It hit the same peak position in Clark’s home country.

Terri Clark: Take Two Tracklist

“I Just Want to Be Mad” with Cody Johnson “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” with Lainey Wilson “Better Things to Do” with Ashley McBryde “Now That I Found You” with Ben Rector “I Wanna Do It All” with Lauren Alaina “If I Were You” with Kelly Clarkson “Girls Lie Too” with Carly Pearce “You’re Easy on the Eyes (live)” with Paul Brandt

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images