Ahead of Christmas Special, Mariah Carey Recognizes Young Kid’s Viral Rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Ahead of Mariah Carey’s upcoming new Christmas special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, which is set to air on Tuesday (December 20) on CBS, Carey took a little time to recognize a young fan.

Carey took to Twitter to shout out a young kid named Knox for his energetic and viral rendition of her hit holiday song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“Your kid IS everything!!!!!! wrote Carey on Twitter, speaking to Knox and his mom, Jen White-Johnson. “Knox, you made my day. Your JOY gives me and everyone watching JOY. THANK YOU for reminding me why I wake up in the morning and do what I do. I love you.”

“Timeline cleanse if you need one! Knox tonight at his 4th grade school winter concert singing @MariahCarey ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ #AutisticJoy on full display! My kid is everything! I hope Mariah sees this!!” shared Knox’s mom ahead of Carey’s shoutout,

After Knox’s mom posted the video, it went viral on social media, was reposted by many people, and earned hundreds of thousands of views. In the video, Knox embodies the lively spirit of the song and gives it his all, singing to rousing applause and bringing lots of joy to the onlooking people in the audience.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20) Carey will debut her latest Christmas special. Known as the Queen of Christmas, the upcoming Christmas show, which will feature the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer performing her hits, will also air on Paramount+ the following day.

Check out Carey and Knox below and don’t miss her upcoming Christmas special tomorrow.

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images