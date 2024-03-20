Watch Matthew McConaughey Walk The Line With Cover of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”

Performing for nearly 50 years, Johnny Cash proved himself to be more than a singer as his love for music helped him become an icon. With songs like “Ring of Fire, “I Walk the Line”, and “Hurt”, the singer gained the nickname “Man in Black.” Selling over 90 million albums, the country legend gained entry into the Gospel Music, Country Music, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With the star leaving such an impact after his death in 2003, it appears that actor Matthew McConaughey once performed “The Man Comes Around” in honor of Cash.

Seeming to go by the beat of his own drum, it is always unclear where and when McConaughey will appear and what wisdom he will share. But back in 2012, he hosted the We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A tribute concert for the icon, artists like Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and numerous others took part in the celebration. Wanting to do more than host, McConaughey decided to grab the mic and perform “The Man Comes Around”, which was featured on the singer 2002’s album American IV: The Man Comes Around.

Gaining over 100,000 views since uploaded on YouTube, fans seemed to enjoy McConaughey’s performance, writing, “Too sexy for a song about the return of Jesus. Looks like it was a fun show though.” Another person added, “Wish I was there.”

Matthew McConaughey Discusses Moving To Texas

Besides sharing his love for music and Cash, McConaughey recently discussed moving from California to Texas nearly a decade ago. Speaking with Southern Living magazine, he explained how “Time slowed down” after the move. He continued, “The clock was right, the body clock. And part of that is ritual; part of that is just the distance between places and the way people move. But it’s also the hospitality, the courtesy, the common sense, the lack of drama.”

Detailing some of the drastic changes that took place after the move, McConaughey focused on “Ritual.” “Ritual came back, whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before.”

