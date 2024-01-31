Zach Bryan Teases “Nine Ball” Collaboration With A-List Actor Matthew McConaughey

While once serving in the Navy, Zach Bryan used his time in the armed forces to polish his songwriting skills. Eventually leaving the military, the singer sought a life in music with his debut album DeAnn in 2019. Using an Airbnb as a recording studio, the musician watched as he transitioned from a fan of country music to a symbol of the genre. Winning the Top New Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards, the singer hopes to bring home a Grammy in 2024. And wasting no time in the new year, Bryan recently revealed his new music video featuring Matthew McConaughey.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just a few weeks ago, Bryan shared a collage of photos on Instagram that showed the singer enjoying some time with the A-list actor. At the time, he captioned the post with, “Thank you for being so kind and open-hearted these past few days @officiallymcconaughey; for all the advice and believing in something I cared enough to write about, you’ll always have a friend in me and for once it was an honor to meet a hero. Also, thank you to @sagebrushtexas. your staff, pool tables, bartenders and live sound is electric! Let’s goooooooooooo”

[Don’t Miss Your Chance To See Zach Bryan Perform Live In Concert]

Zach Bryan Gives Music A Hollywood Makeover

Gaining nearly 700,000 likes, fans speculated as to what Bryan and McConaughey were working on. While some interesting theories surrounded the duo, the singer finally revealed the upcoming music video for “Nine Ball”, which will feature McConaughey. Sharing a poster of the music video online, Bryan wrote, “Coming soon and written with care Thank you to every single cameraman and set-hand that shared the weight, you’re all incredible.”

Featured on his 2023 EP Boys of Faith, “Nine Ball” surrounded a boy who wants nothing more than to have a healthy relationship with his father. The only problem, his father enjoys the thrill of gambling more than sharing time with his son. Written by Bryan, the song was produced by Eddie Spear.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Details Taking Mushrooms in Amsterdam, Jamming to Warren Zevon, & Riding Tandem Bike With Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry]

With a music video on the way, fans shared their excitement. Comments included, “Like can you chill on me for one day Zach I can’t take this I’m going to pass away.” Even one of the background actresses in the music video commented, writing, “I had a blast working as a background actress!! Can’t wait to see the final product!!!Thank you for being so friendly to all of the cast/crew and for putting on an awesome show that night!!”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)