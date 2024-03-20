Kacey Musgraves Brings Noah Kahan Out on Stage in Nashville To Perform “She Calls Me Back”

While hosting an album launch concert on March 15, Kacey Musgraves brought out a surprise guest—she invited Noah Kahan onstage to sing their duet “She Calls Me Back.” The show took place in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium and set the mood for Musgraves’ official album release that night.

Videos by American Songwriter

Musgraves played Deeper Well in its entirety that night, and when it was finished, she brought Kahan onstage and the two launched into “She Calls Me Back,” which was featured on Kahan’s album Stick Season rerelease from October 2023. The song was originally solo from the 2022 version of the album, but Kahan reworked many of the songs into duets with the likes of Hozier, Brandi Carlile, and Post Malone, among others.

Kacey Musgraves also included footage of their performance on her Instagram, captioning the post, “I called him back.” She shared photos and a video of them onstage, inciting some fans to express their sadness at missing out on the show. Additionally, Musgraves played her new rendition of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” She recently covered the song for the film Bob Marley: One Love.

[RELATED: Live Review: Kacey Musgraves Brings ‘Deeper Well’ to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium]

Kacey Musgraves Reveals She Almost Fell Off A Cliff While Filming “Deeper Well” Music Video

On March 14, Kacey Musgraves shared some harrowing details from her “Deeper Well” music video shoot during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. According to Musgraves, the high winds on location almost sent her over a cliff.

“We picked literally the worst possible week to go,” she admitted. The video was filmed in Iceland, and that day there were high wind advisories. “I almost got blown off that cliff,” she added, laughing. “I was almost like, ‘This video will be my death announcement.’ It was a sheer drop down to the ocean. It was treacherous. Even the locals were like, ‘This is some scary s–t.’”

While it may have been treacherous and dangerous at times, the “Deeper Well” music video came out beautifully, hopefully making the danger worth it for Musgraves and her crew. The video features gorgeous Iceland scenery under gray skies, heavily featuring the cliffs, ocean, and boulders scatters about. The video seems to fully capture the vibe of the title song, which in turn represents the entire album.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA