Watch Mick Jagger Rock Out on Guitar as He Prepares for The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

With the launch of The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour a little over a month away, it looks like frontman Mick Jagger is getting his guitar ready for the band’s big road trip. The 80-year-old rock icon has posted a video on his social media pages showing him rocking out on an electric guitar.

Jagger is seen playing along to a hard-rocking instrumental track, as a dog stands behind him, at times looking toward Mick while also checking a backyard that’s visible through sliding doors.

Accompanying the clip is a note from Jagger that reads, “Looking forward to seeing you all when the tour starts next month!”

It’s not clear where Jagger shot the video clip, but it may be somewhere in the Caribbean. The view of his backyard seems to show some tropical trees, and about a week ago, the legendary singer posted photos of him taken during a visit to Bequia, a small island in The Grenadines.

Fans React to Jagger’s Video

Jagger’s video, and particularly the appearance of his pooch, inspired a bunch of fans post comments on his Instagram page.

“The dog was the star,” one fan quipped.

A second wrote, “New backup singer waiting for his cue,” while a third commented, “Loved your stage assistant.”

Keith Richards Also Posted a Message

Meanwhile, it appears that Stones guitarist Keith Richards also is spending some downtime in the tropics as the start of the tour nears.

Richards has posted a new photo on his social media pages showing him grinning while sitting in a chair on a boat, with a sandy beach far in the background. The caption reads, “See you next month.”

In the pic, which was taken by Keith’s wife, Patti Hansen, Richards is wearing a white T-shirt with the famous “banana” cover of The Velvet Underground & Nico album designed by Andy Warhol.

Richards recently released a solo cover of “I’m Waiting for the Man,” a song from the 1967 album that also will appear on the upcoming record The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed. The tribute project will be released on CD on April 19, and as a limited-edition vinyl LP as part of the 2024 Record Store Day event on April 20.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones’ tour in support of their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, kicks off April 28 in Houston. The 19-date trek is plotted out through a July 17 show in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

