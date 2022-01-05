Grateful Dead Founding Member Bill Kreutzmann Sits Out on More Dead & Co. Shows Due to Health Issues

Dead & Company, the band founded on a musical bond between Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and John Mayer, is set to play a show in Cancún, Mexico, on January 7. Beloved drummer Bill Kreutzmann, however, will not be on stage for this set.

“Playing in the Sand had become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much about it that’s just so great. And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning ordering me to sit out,” Kreutzmann said in a Twitter post.

“As many of you know, I had some health issues this past fall,” he continued. “After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm. All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for many tours to come.”

This is not the first show that the founding Grateful Dead member has had to sit out. Kreutzmann missed several shows in the fall of 2021 due to health concerns, and drummer Jay Lane has historically filled in on these occasions.

It seems that the 75-year-old musician is playing a long game when it comes to his public appearances—he’s willing to sit a few out to play a few more. “I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it,” Kreutzmann said in the post. “I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand.”

Read Kreutzmann’s full statement below:

“Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much about it that’s just so great. And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning…ordering me to sit this one out.



“As many of you know, I had some health issues this past fall. After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm. All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy…(and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come. I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it.

“I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules…but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand. I wish my brothers in the band the best these next two weeks and I look forward to meeting back up with them — and with you — before you know it. Please stay safe out there so that we can do it all again. NFA, Billy.”

Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much about it that’s just so great. And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning…

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/c72spzYC7U — Bill Kreutzmann (@BKreutzmann) January 3, 2022

Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic