‘The Voice’ Fans Inconsolable Over Niall Horan Leaving, Coaching Changes: “Not Watching”

The season finale of The Voice not only marked a sweet victory for Huntley but his coach, Niall Horan, as well. What’s even more impressive is this is the second consecutive win for the former One Direction member in only his second year as a coach. While celebrating Huntley’s victory, Horan is preparing to head on the road to tour. That means, for now, Season 24 was his last. And showing just how much Horan is loved, some fans are already promising not to watch Season 25 due to his departure.

On Thursday, The Voice shared a quick video promoting Season 25, which premieres in February. Besides welcoming back Reba McEntire and John Legend, the video also introduced the new coaches, the returning Chance the Rapper and, for the first time, a coaching duo in Dan + Shay. While some fans are excited about the new season, others are unhappy with Horan leaving, promising to not watch the show now until he returned.

Reacting to Horan not appearing on Season 25, fans wrote, “Nooo! No @NiallOfficial ??? I am going to miss hearing that accent! I can listen to him talk all day! Not watching.” Another fan added, “We are glad that Gwen is not coming back. She’s much better with Blake there. Niall was the best and we will miss him. Love Reba and great to have Chance back.” Other comments included how much fans loved Horan and how the Season 24 coaches seemed to have the “best chemistry.”

Nooo! No @NiallOfficial ??? I am going to miss hearing that accent! ❤️ I can listen to him talk all day! 🤣 Not watching. ☹️ — Miss Kay (@kvm949) December 21, 2023

Horan Tour Promises “Hidden Surprises”

Horan is currently preparing for his upcoming tour in 2024. Excited to get back to the stage, he told Good Morning America, “I’ve been putting this show together since I was about 10.” He added, “I know exactly how I want the stage to look. The set list will be a combination of all the albums that I’ve made, some little bits of hidden surprises here and there, and maybe some special guests along the way I’d imagine—but apart from that, not telling you anything.”

Starting in February, Horan will showcase his The Show: Live on Tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before traveling to cities such as London, Tokyo, and Sydney. He will eventually return to North America for a string of shows in May.

