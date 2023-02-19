Watch: Olivia Newton-John’s Final Recording with Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John team up for a powerful duet of “Jolene.” The new rendition of the song, available now, marks the final recording and music video for the late Newton-John, who passed away at 73 in August 2022.

The collaboration came about a year before Newton-John’s death and is part of a duet project the late singer undertook with big-name artists including Parton, Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, fellow Grease actor John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Vanessa Amorossi, and Jon Secada. The Grease star will posthumously release Just the Two of Us, which features 17 tracks, on May 5.

In the clip, available below, Parton calls Newton-John “one of my favorites of all time.” On the song, Newton-John sings the opening verse from the studio. Then she and Parton harmonize together.

Ahead of the music video for “Jolene,” released on Friday (Feb. 17), Parton offers an introduction. “Hey, this is Dolly, in case you didn’t recognize me,” the Country Music and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said. “I am so excited to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my favorites of all time. We’ve always stayed close through the years.

“I am just so proud to be a part of this duet project that she’s doing. We’re singing one of my all-time favorites that I’ve written called ‘Jolene,’ and she says it’s one of her favorites, so why not just do a duet on our favorite?”

Added Newton-John: “I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to sing with Dolly.”

Following its release, the clip was posted on social media by a number of accounts. One account, @WuTangKids, wrote, “Just found out Olivia Newton-John’s final project was a duet with Dolly Parton on ‘Jolene’ and it was just released…also definitely not crying.”

In other Newton-John news, Billie Eilish is currently working on a new documentary about the famed entertainment star.

Just found out Olivia Newton-John’s final project was a duet with Dolly Parton on "Jolene" and it was just released…also definitely not crying 🥹



Photo by Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images