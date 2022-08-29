Ozzy Osbourne to Leave the U.S., Fed Up with its Mass Shootings

The proverbial American Dream seems to have lost its appeal in the eyes of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne.

In a recent interview with The Observer, the power couple revealed their intentions to sell their Los Angeles house and return to their home country of England. The Osbournes are reportedly relocating in February to their residence in Buckinghamshire, and construction has already begun on the U.K. home in preparation for their arrival.

As to why the Osbournes are making this jump across the pond? They’ve become exhausted with the current events in the United States, especially when it comes to the many, many mass shootings that have occurred across the country.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there,” Ozzy said in regards to the U.S. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn [an L.A. cemetery favored by many celebrities in the entertainment industry],” he continued. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go… But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Sharon also chimed in about the move and said, “It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The Osbourne’s move home will follow the release of Ozzy’s thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Recent buzz has built up around one of the tracks on this album, “One of Those Days,” due to its mention of Jesus Christ. Read more about that story HERE, and pre-order or listen to Patient Number 9 HERE.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia