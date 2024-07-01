Watch Passenger Nail Toby Keith Cover on Delayed Flight to Nashville

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” laid the foundation for Toby Keith’s country music career. Released in 1993, the first single from Keith’s eponymous debut album hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. From there, Keith recorded 19 more No. 1 songs and an additional 22 Top 10 hits. The Oklahoma native was still enjoying immense popularity at the time of his tragic death in February. And as it turns out, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” serves multiple purposes. Just ask the country singer who recently cheered up a flight full of weary passengers thanks to Toby Keith’s signature song.

Delayed Flight Cheers Fellow Passenger’s Toby Keith Cover

Recently, a crowd of Avelo Airlines passengers grew anxious when they learned their flight was delayed in taking off to Nashville (of all places.) Jokingly, the flight attendants asked if anyone in the cabin could provide entertainment while they waited on the ground. That’s when a man stepped up to point out that his cowboy hat-wearing friend in the back of the plane could sing for them. The TikTok user @sullivan_emma_ captured the incident from there.

“Come on up, brother,” the flight attendant said. “Nobody’s gonna laugh at you.”

After a little coaxing, the man—a musician named Frankie Justin—steps up to the front of the plane with his guitar.

“All right. We do some Toby Keith here to brighten the moods of everybody and get ready for Nashville,” Justin said. “You ready or not?

Then, he begins to sing “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Gradually, others join in, until it’s fully an in-flight karaoke session.

“Why doesn’t this ever happen on any of my flights!!??” one TikTok user commented. “I just get crying babies.” (Same.)

Social Media Reacts: “Toby Would So Proud”

The in-flight entertainer is a Nashville-based country singer named Frankie Justin. He has been the supporting act for hundreds of artists like Dylan Scott, Dwight Yoakum, and Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts.

The singer posted a clip to his own TikTok account on Sunday (June 30.) “Singing for Toby Keith in the skies,” he wrote in the text overlay. “We hope you can hear us in heaven. God bless Toby Keith!”

“This is awesome! Toby would be so proud!” one TikTok user commented. “Keeping the dream and American pride alive!”

