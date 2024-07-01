Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Vibing During This Band’s Set

The set must be pretty good if Metallica’s James Hetfield and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford are visibly enjoying it.

The two metal legends were seen at Norway’s Tons of Rock Festival in Oslo recently. A fan filmed the pair hanging out by the side stage and watching a band perform. They could be seen enjoying the set, with Hetfield bobbing his head and punching the air and Halford calmly keeping his attention on the band.

The band that Hetfield and Halford were vibing to was none other than hardcore punk outfit Turnstile. In particular, the two rock legends were seen enjoying a performance of “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)”. Turnstile is known for their very high-energy live performances, and the two metal legends were definitely fans of that particular performance, at least.

This isn’t the first time a “new” band has earned the praise of the famous metal musicians. Hetfield recently praised the American metal supergroup Category 7 on an episode of The Metallica Report. Similarly, Halford has praised Sleep Token.

“They’re [Sleep Token] very difficult to pin down,” Halford said during a radio interview. “That’s what I find intriguing as a musician listening to their music. It’s going to a lot of different places, and I think that there isn’t any other band out there right now that’s able to do that.”

Getting any kind of praise from two of the most well-known men in Metallica and Judas Priest is a pretty big deal!

Turnstile Is Turning Heads in 2024

Led by Brendan Yates, Turnstile is far from a new band. They got together in 2010 and have since released three studio albums. Their 2021 album Glow On was a major break for the band, as it was a huge commercial success and snatched three Grammy nominations. Turnstile released the EP New Heart Designs with instrumental outfit Badbadnotgood last year. Now, fans are patiently waiting for a new album.

