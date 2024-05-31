Watch Sammy Hagar Rehearse a Variety of Van Halen Fan Favorites in Preparation for Upcoming The Best of Both Worlds Tour

Sammy Hagar is gearing up for his upcoming The Best of Both Worlds Tour, and to get fans excited about the trek, he’s been posting some video clips from his rehearsals with his star-studded backing band.

As previously reported, the trek will kick off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Hagar will be accompanied by his former Van Halen bandmate, bassist Michael Anthony, guitar whiz Joe Satriani, and veteran drummer Jason Bonham.

According to one of the clips, rehearsals for the tour began on Memorial Day in Northern California. The various videos feature Hagar and the band playing select songs from the Van Halen catalog. They include “Poundcake,” “Love Walks In,” “5150,” and “Seventh Seal.”

“Poundcake” Performance

The first clip features a bit of a performance of “Poundcake,” the lead track from Van Halen’s 1991 album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. Accompanying the video is a note that reads, “I know you’ve heard this one before, but not like this #wow #dayone #poundcake #wearehappy.”

“Loves Walk In” Performance

The next clip shows the Red Rocker singing “Love Walks In,” a tune from the 1986 Van Halen album 5150. 5150 was Hagar’s first album with the band, and the song was a hit single for VH, reaching No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“one of the top 5 requested van halen songs from 5150 that we haven’t played since then,” Sammy wrote in his social media post.

The clip also features Hagar’s new touring keyboardist, Rai Thistlethwayte, playing piano.

“so happy to have live keyboards again,” Hagar wrote in an accompanying note. “Rai can sing great as well. Only makes our [background] vocals better than ever. this is the second day of rehearsal and we are putting together Something so special, and overdue.”

“5150” Performance

In another clip, Hagar and his band are shown performing the title track from the 5150 album.

“Another top five most requested VH song,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is so exciting. I can’t tell you how much I can’t wait to bring it to you.”

“Seventh Seal” Performance

The most recent video clip, which was posted on Thursday, May 30, captures Hagar and company performing “Seventh Seal,” a tune from Van Halen’s 1995 album Balance.

“Day four #rehearsal #seventhseal #balance this band is on fire can’t wait,” Sammy wrote.

Hagar’s Upcoming The Best of All Worlds Tour

As previously reported, The Best of All Worlds Tour will focus mainly on celebrating the music of Van Halen. It will feature Hagar digging deeper into the band’s catalog than he has since he last toured with Van Halen in 2005.

The 28-date trek is mapped out through an August 31 concert in St. Louis. Loverboy will be the opening act throughout the tour. You can check out all of the dates at RedRocker.com.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

