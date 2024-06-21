Watch Sammy Hagar’s Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Video Message to Michael Anthony

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony is celebrating his 70th birthday today (June 20). In honor of the milestone, Anthony’s longtime musical compatriot Sammy Hagar has posted a special message on his social media sites for his frequent collaborator and fellow VH alum.

The Red Rocker posted a text note, as well as a video in which he delivered a heartfelt message to Anthony that ended with a little humorous twist.

“On this day, a long, long time ago, the world was blessed with this bad a–, bass playing, singing rock ‘n’ roll superstar,” Hagar wrote. “Ladies and gentlemen I present to you the one. The only Mr. Michael Anthony.”

About Hagar’s Video Message to Anthony

As for the video, it featured Hagar addressing the camera while wearing a stylish gray blazer and a white dress shirt with dark stripes.

“Happy Birthday, Mr. Michael Anthony, my longtime friend, my brother from a different mother,” Hagar said in the clip. “I can’t tell you how much I love having you as a friend, having you as a bandmate, a partner in crime. I know it’s your birthday today, and I’m sitting here reminiscing and looking at all these old pictures.”

The video then showed a series of old photos of Hagar and Anthony performing onstage together.

Sammy continued, “Mike, we’ve been doing it a long time. … We have more fun than any 10 monkeys on the planet, OK?”

Hagar then noted, “Like I said, I know it’s your birthday, so in your honor, I’m getting dressed up today and I’m gonna stay dressed up. And I’m gonna make a cocktail later—it’s too early now—but in your honor, I want to be first class today for you. Peace, love, and happiness.”

As the video came to an end, Sammy commented to the person recording the message, “Are we done?” Hagar then turned and started walking back into his house, as the camera pulled back to show he was wearing Hawaiian-print shorts and was barefoot.

“[Got to] get this monkey suit off,” he then said.

Michael Anthony’s Response

Anthony posted his own message responding to Hagar’s video in the comments section of Sammy’s Instagram page.

“Hahahaha, thanks, brother, haven’t seen you that dressed up in a long time!!!” Michael wrote. “We’ve been through a lot, and we ain’t finished yet!! I love ya….and I’ll be right over for that birthday cocktail.”

Hagar and Anthony’s Shared Musical History

Anthony and Hagar first began playing together when Sammy was hired by Van Halen to replace founding frontman David Lee Roth in 1985. Hagar left Van Halen in 1996, and he and Anthony then teamed up with Journey’s Neal Schon and Deen Castronovo in the short-lived band Planet Us in 2002.

Anthony and Hagar took part in a Van Halen reunion tour in 2004, but after the trek, both musicians soon departed the band for good. In 2007, Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Anthony and Hagar were the only members to attend the ceremony, although they no longer were part of the group.

Since then, Anthony has played with Hagar in the supergroup Chickenfoot and in Sammy’s backing band The Circle. He now is preparing to hit the road with Hagar on The Best of All Worlds Tour, along with Chickenfoot guitarist Joe Satriani and The Circle’s drummer, Jason Bonham.

More About The Best of All Worlds Tour

As previously reported, The Best of All Worlds Tour will mainly focus the Van Halen catalog.

The trek kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to conclude on August 31 in St. Louis. Loverboy will be the opening act throughout the tour.

Tickets for the tour dates shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

