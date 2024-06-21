Watch ‘American Idol’ Favorites Will Moseley, Jack Blocker, and More Jam to Garth Brooks in Nashville

American Idol puts its contestants through the ringer. Thousands of aspiring musicians turn out in each city for the chance to become music’s next superstar. It only gets harder for the few hundred who make it past the preliminary rounds. Then it’s hours of grueling rehearsal and live performances all in the hopes of becoming the next American Idol. Fortunately, many contestants form bonds with one another that last far longer than the season. Those bonds were obvious in a recent video of Idol contestants singing and dancing together at CMA Fest.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘American Idol’ Favorites Sing and Dance at CMA Takeover

American Idol fan favorites descended upon CMA Fest June 6 in Nashville. 19 Recordings, the label that works with Idol winners and other promising contestants, hosted its 19 Takeover concert during the country music festival.

Half of season 22’s Top 10 took the stage, including runner-up Will Moseley, third-place finisher Jack Blocker, Top 5 finalists Triston Harper and Emmy Russell, and Top 10 finalist Mia Matthews.

[RELATED: Jack Blocker Unleashes a Tyler Childers Cover That Has Fans Rethinking the ‘American Idol’ Results]

The lineup also included season 21 winner Iam Tongi, along with Top 3 finalist Colin Stough and Top 8 finisher Haven Madison. Season 20 runner-up HunterGirl and Grace Leer, a top 11 finisher on season 18, rounded out the roster.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the Idol crew swaying, dancing and clapping along to Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” It’s the ultimate reunion song, and the artists couldn’t look more thrilled to be together again.

“Love watching these young talented people having fun and entertaining us at the same time!” wrote one YouTube user. “This warms my heart and makes me smile!”

Will Moseley Will Fill in For Colt Ford

Country-rapper Colt Ford was slated to headline a Sept. 14 show with country emo-rap star Kidd G at the Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park in La Grange, Georgia. However, ongoing health issues forced the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer to cancel his appearance. Ford is still recuperating from an April heart attack that left him clinically dead twice.

American Idol season 22 runner-up Will Moseley is taking Ford’s place. The Hazlehurst, Georgia native will perform alongside Kidd G and special guest Mason Ramsey (aka the Yodeling Walmart Kid.)

The 23-year-old country singer-songwriter recently shared a life update with his Instagram followers. “I’ve been on the road for a month straight, doing everything from fishing, to playing shows, and even recorded a little music,” Moseley wrote Sunday (June 16.) “I think y’all will enjoy what’s on the way!”

Featured image via Instagram