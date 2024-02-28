Watch Tyler Childers Perform an Acoustic Cover of a Pink Floyd Classic During His Mule Pull Tour

Tyler Childers has a deep well of fan favorites. However, he’s the kind of artist that likes to keep things interesting during his shows. As a result, he often pulls out surprise covers during his live shows. At a recent tour stop at the Eventim Apollo in London, England, he surprised the crowd with a cover of “Time” by Pink Floyd. Watch the fan-shot video below.

In the video, it seems that Childers’ band, The Food Stamps, was taking a break. That left the “Ever Lovin’ Hand” singer alone on the stage. Longtime fans are not only used to seeing him playing and singing solo but also look forward to a chance to see it happen.

Watch Childers lend his powerful and instantly recognizable voice to the Pink Floyd classic below.

Those who would like to see the Kentucky troubadour live are in luck. His Mule Pull Tour will keep him on the road until late August. He’s currently on the European leg of the tour. However, he’ll return to the United States on March 16 to play at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. That will kick off the North American leg of the tour that will last until the tour comes to an in Missoula, Montana on August 24 at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

03/2 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

03/3 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

03/5 – Münchenbryggeriet – Stockholm, Sweden

03/6 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway

03/16 – WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, Oklahoma

04/5 – Viejas Arena – San Diego, California

04/6 – The Kia Forum – Inglewood, California

04/9 – BOK Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

04/10 – Moody Center – Austin, Texas

04/13 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

04/15 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, Alabama

04/16 – Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, Tennessee

04/18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

04/19 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

05/27 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, Maryland

05/29 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

05/30 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

06/2 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, Virginia

06/5 – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Florida

06/7 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia

06/8 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia

06/11 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkson, Michigan

06/13 – United Center – Chicago, Illinois

06/27 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana

06/28 – Summerfest at American Family Insurance – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

06/30 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

07/3 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, New York

07/5 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, Maine

07/6 – Cavendish Beach Music Festival – Cavendish, Prince Edward Island

07/9 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario

07/11 – Rock the Park – London, Ontario

07/12 – Ottawa Bluesfest – Ottawa, Ontario

08/6 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alberta

08/8 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, British Columbia

08/10 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, Oregon

08/11 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, Oregon

08/14 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, California

08/17 – Folsom Field – Boulder, Colorado

08/20 – USANA Amphitheatre – West Valley City, Utah

08/21 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre – Nampa, Idaho

08/23 – The Gorge Amphitheater – George, Washington

08/24 – Washington-Grizzly Stadium – Missoula, Montana

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

