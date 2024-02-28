Watch Tyler Childers Perform an Acoustic Cover of a Pink Floyd Classic During His Mule Pull Tour

Tyler Childers has a deep well of fan favorites. However, he’s the kind of artist that likes to keep things interesting during his shows. As a result, he often pulls out surprise covers during his live shows. At a recent tour stop at the Eventim Apollo in London, England, he surprised the crowd with a cover of “Time” by Pink Floyd. Watch the fan-shot video below.
In the video, it seems that Childers’ band, The Food Stamps, was taking a break. That left the “Ever Lovin’ Hand” singer alone on the stage. Longtime fans are not only used to seeing him playing and singing solo but also look forward to a chance to see it happen.
Watch Childers lend his powerful and instantly recognizable voice to the Pink Floyd classic below.
Those who would like to see the Kentucky troubadour live are in luck. His Mule Pull Tour will keep him on the road until late August. He’s currently on the European leg of the tour. However, he’ll return to the United States on March 16 to play at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. That will kick off the North American leg of the tour that will last until the tour comes to an in Missoula, Montana on August 24 at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Tyler Childers’ Mule Pull Tour Dates
- 03/2 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 03/3 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 03/5 – Münchenbryggeriet – Stockholm, Sweden
- 03/6 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway
- 03/16 – WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, Oklahoma
- 04/5 – Viejas Arena – San Diego, California
- 04/6 – The Kia Forum – Inglewood, California
- 04/9 – BOK Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 04/10 – Moody Center – Austin, Texas
- 04/13 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas
- 04/15 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, Alabama
- 04/16 – Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, Tennessee
- 04/18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee
- 04/19 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee
- 05/27 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, Maryland
- 05/29 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York
- 05/30 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York
- 06/2 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, Virginia
- 06/5 – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Florida
- 06/7 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia
- 06/8 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia
- 06/11 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkson, Michigan
- 06/13 – United Center – Chicago, Illinois
- 06/27 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana
- 06/28 – Summerfest at American Family Insurance – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- 06/30 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania
- 07/3 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, New York
- 07/5 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, Maine
- 07/6 – Cavendish Beach Music Festival – Cavendish, Prince Edward Island
- 07/9 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario
- 07/11 – Rock the Park – London, Ontario
- 07/12 – Ottawa Bluesfest – Ottawa, Ontario
- 08/6 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alberta
- 08/8 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, British Columbia
- 08/10 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, Oregon
- 08/11 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, Oregon
- 08/14 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, California
- 08/17 – Folsom Field – Boulder, Colorado
- 08/20 – USANA Amphitheatre – West Valley City, Utah
- 08/21 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre – Nampa, Idaho
- 08/23 – The Gorge Amphitheater – George, Washington
- 08/24 – Washington-Grizzly Stadium – Missoula, Montana
Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
