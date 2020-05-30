The Raconteurs stormed New York City’ Electric Lady Studios in September 2019 for a exclusive Spotify session and it’s all captured on audio and video, including a raucous cover of “Blank Generation,” originally performed by NY punk icons Richard Hell and the Voidoids. Raconteurs guitarist Jack White even received a one on one lesson from Voidoids guitarist Ivan Julian on the correct way to play the seminal song.

Fans have multiple ways to access the music. A seven-song EP Live At Electric Lady is available exclusively via Spotify and includes Raconteurs favorites like “Level” and “Old Enough” alongside songs from last year’s chart-topping Help Us Stranger (Third Man Records). In addition, Live At Electric Lady features a special introduction from famed filmmaker Jim Jarmusch as well as an electrifying bonus studio version of Richard Hell and the Voidoids’ seminal “Blank Generation,” recorded that day.

The Raconteurs Present Live At Electric Lady Studios: The Enhanced Album, is visually enhanced with a number of Spotify Canvas and Storylines incorporating never-before-seen video footage from the event. Highlights include Jarmusch’s exclusive interview with The Raconteurs as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of “Blank Generation,” featuring a special visit from original Voidoids guitarist Ivan Julian explaining the song’s instantly identifiable guitar hook to the band.

“I’ve always loved that guitar part and never really sat down and exactly figured out what he’s doing,” says Jack White. “How amazing for Ivan to show up and show us how to do it.”

The Raconteurs – Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler – know a good vibe when they walk into a studio, and Electric Lady Studios, the legendary room created by Jimi Hendrix fifty years ago, had all the mojo and more.

“Everyone that’s a musician on stage is doing something that they love and they’re trying to share it with someone else,” commented White. “Some people fall into the trap of it being about authenticity, but I don’t think it’s about that. Attitude is probably a better word than authenticity. The attitude of what you did was the best part – not whether you got all the notes right, but whether your point of what you were trying to accomplish was evidence to us in the crowd.”

As if all that weren’t enough, Live At Electric Lady is accompanied by a full-length video documentary streaming now via YouTube, which you can view above.

Electric Lady’s ongoing collaboration with Spotify includes a partnership with its Spotify Singles program, which has taken up residency in one of the studio’s five rooms and has been recording new music with artists such as Daniel Caesar and Vampire Weekend since early last year. “It is an amazing relationship and something that we hope continues for years to come,” says Lee Foster, Electric Lady’s Operating Partner. “We are grateful for Spotify’s support and help in continuing the studio’s great legacy — and to The Raconteurs for providing a legendary day of music.”