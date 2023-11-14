Watch: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Ruby Leigh Yodels Her Way to a Knockout Win with a Stunning Rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue”

Last night on The Voice, Reba McEntire’s team took the stage for the Knockout Round. The three-way competition pitted Ruby Leigh against her teammates Rachele Nguyen and Ms. Monét.

Nguyen sang “Die from a Broken Heart” by Maddie & Tae while Ms. Monét performed “The Best of My Love” by The Emotions. Both performers poured everything they had into their performances. However, 16-year-old Leigh’s stunning performance of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” was the highlight of the round.

Leigh’s Blind Audition showcased the young country singer’s superb yodeling skills. Her grasp on the classic country sound combined with her youthful originality, brought her a four-chair turn. Last night, “Blue” allowed Leigh to showcase her yodeling once more. Additionally, it let her show the world her incredible range. She nailed low notes, high notes, and everything in between with laser precision. Watch her stunning performance below.

The coaches all had high praises for the Missouri native. Both Niall Horan and John Legend commented on the out-of-this-world power of the young singer’s voice. “You’re so perfect for Team Reba on her first season on The Voice. You guys were a match made in heaven,” Legend added.

“Ruby reminds me of old country,” McEntire said. “We need that tone, that yodel, that country feel,” she added. As a result, the country music icon chose to move Leigh forward to the Playoffs.

After the show, Leigh took to social media to react to her win. She posted a carousel of photos that featured shots of her with Nguyen and Horan alongside a heartfelt post. “THANK YOU REBA FOR BELIEVING IN ME,” she excitedly began. “Thank you for pairing me with the most talented people I’ve ever met,” she added.

She mentioned that she regrettably didn’t have a photo with Monét. However, she added, “When I tell you I feel so blessed to be paired with Ms. Monet and Rachele Nguyen I can’t even tell you how much I love them! I love Team Reba!”

See Leigh and the rest of the winners of the Knockout Round enter the Playoffs next Tuesday, November 21 at 9/8c on NBC.

