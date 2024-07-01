Watch Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Steve Ferrone Play the National Anthem at Milwaukee Brewers Game

Founding Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his longtime bandmate, drummer Steve Ferrone, teamed up to performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday, June 30, before the Milwaukee Brewers’ home baseball game at American Family Field.

Campbell delivered an instrumental version of the national anthem on electric guitar, reminiscent of Jimi Hedrix’s famous rendition at the 1969 Woodstock festival. Ferrone contributed some percussion flourishes the performance, smashing two cymbals together at various points. At the end of the performance, Campbell offered a brief tribute to Hendrix by including the riff from Jimi’s 1968 song “Castles Made of Sand.”

You can watch a video of the performance on Campbell’s social media pages. The clip was accompanied by a note that read, “Thank you Milwaukee @brewers for having us. [I]t was an honor!”

Campbell’s Fans React to the Performance

Some of Campbell’s fans shared their appreciation for his take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” by posting messages in the comments section of his Instagram page.

“Awesome I love it!” one fan wrote. “Jimi is smiling somewhere right now!”

Another commented, “Knocked it outta the park!!!”

A third fan enthused, “AMAZING!! Most patriotic I’ve felt in a long long time!”

More About Steve Ferrone

Ferrone joined Petty & the Heartbreakers in 1994 and played with the band until Tom Petty’s death in 2017. Earlier this year, Ferrone joined the touring lineup of Campbell’s current group, The Dirty Knobs, when that band’s longtime drummer, Matt Laug was hired by AC/DC to play on their 2024 world trek.

About Campbell and The Dirty Knobs New Album and Tour Plans

Campbell and The Dirty Knobs released their third studio album, Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, in June. The record features guest appearances by Graham Nash, Chris Stapleton, Lucinda Williams, and founding Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench.

The band currently is in the middle of a North American summer tour in support of the album. The Dirty Knobs most recent performance took place on Saturday, June 29, at the Milwaukee Summerfest. Their next show is Monday, July 1, in Madison, Wisconsin.

The trek winds down with a July 16 concert in Toronto.

Tickets for The Dirty Knobs’ tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

