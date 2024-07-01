‘American Idol’ Star Still Hasn’t Watched Her Shania Twain Flub: “I’m So Sorry”

Mia Matthews made an impressive run on American Idol. The 19-year-old Alabama native brought the right combination of sweetness and sass to performances of Lainey Wilson’s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “Over You” by Miranda Lambert. Viewers eliminated Matthews just shy of the Top 8 after she seemingly stumbled over the words to a Shania Twain song. Publicly, Matthews has taken the misstep in stride, poking fun at herself on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to apologized to the “Come On Over” singer yet again.

‘American Idol’ Finalist: “I’m So Sorry Shania”

On Monday (July 1), Mia Matthews posted a highlight reel of her final onscreen moments during season 22 0f American Idol. The video begins with Matthews hugging Shania Twain, who stopped by to mentor the Top 10. Then, the camera alternates between Mia’s performance of “No One Needs to Know” and clips of a present-day Matthews hiding her face in mock shame.

“how many aura points did i lose after meeting my literal IDOL, singing her song for her then forgetting the lyrics on national television,” Matthews wrote in the text overlay.

In the caption, Mia again apologizes to Shania. Then, she reveals that she still has yet to watch footage of her final American Idol performance.

Support piled in for the Alabama teenager. “Like you said before, no one can do Shania like Shania. 😂” wrote one Instagram user. “but I still think you’re amazing 😍”

Another fan sweetly reminded Matthews that even the Queen of Country Pop herself has likely had days like this, and more than once. “Keep up the great things you’re doing,” they wrote. “Focus forward, learn from the past.”

Remember When Mia Had To Perform Shania… In Front of Shania?

Making it to the Top 10 on American Idol is an incredible accomplishment. However, it’s also incredibly stressful. It’s even more stressful when you’re the first artist of the night to perform. Both were true in Mia Matthews’ case. And then, to make matters worse, she had to sing Shania Twain’s No. 1 1996 hit—in front of guest mentor Shania Twain.

Many social media users pointed out that Mia seemed to blank on the words at certain points during her performance. Despite the speed bump, she still earned a standing ovation from the judges—although judge Luke Bryan did bring it up later.

