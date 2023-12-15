Watch: Trisha Yearwood & Amy Grant Stun as Performers and Hosts at ‘CMA Country Christmas’

There are a few better ways to celebrate the Christmas season than listening to Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood sing holiday classics. The only better way would be to watch them perform those classics on the same stage. And thanks to the 14th annual CMA Country Christmas – that dream just became a reality as both icons not only shared the stage on Thursday but also shared their legendary voices.

Accompanied by famed violinist Lindsey Stirling, Yearwood and Grant serenaded viewers with “Joy to the World.” Fans praised the two as they seemed to absolutely glow on stage.

Filmed in front of a live audience, the dynamic duo dazzled along with the mesmerizing set design that took viewers to a magical winter wonderland in Nashville. Marking a legendary performance, fans loved their Christmas spirit.

As for their hosting duties, again, the pair appeared at ease with guiding the audience through the show effortlessly. Not to mention among the two, they have over 80 years worth of experience. But other than loving their presence, fans said, – “Yes @trishayearwood should always be hosting #CMAChristmas. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk.”

Yes @trishayearwood should always be hosting #CMAChristmas. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk. ❤️🎄@CountryMusic — Cassie (@NashvilleCass) December 15, 2023

Besides enjoying the holiday season, Yearwood also celebrated another year with her husband, Garth Brooks. Married back in 2005, the couple shared their love on Instagram with Yearwood posting a picture of beautiful flowers.

18 years together, the singer wrote, “When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing!”

While Yearwood decided to keep their messages a secret, in 2016, she talked about the secret to her marriage to Brooks to Parade. She revealed, “We made a conscious effort when we got married not to be apart.” She continued, “Ninety-nine percent of the time we’re together. We don’t spend very many nights apart.”

For those who might have missed the CMA Country Christmas tonight, don’t worry, the special will be available tomorrow on Disney+ and Hulu.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)